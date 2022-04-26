Mostly cloudy, cool today; Overnight cold brings patchy frost tomorrow

Today will start out mostly sunny, though clouds will build up quickly as the morning goes on for mostly cloudy skies around noon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Cloudy skies will gradually clear again as the day goes on, though, for mostly clear skies again overnight.
Temperatures will be chilly, with highs around 56 degrees and lows down around 36 degrees.
The cold temperatures will cause patchy frost early on Wednesday. It will be breezy and mostly sunny, with highs again around 56 degrees.
There will be a few more clouds late Wednesday night as temperatures again fall to around 36 degrees.
Thursday will be partly sunny during the day and mostly cloudy overnight. Highs will be around 57 degrees, and lows will be around 40 degrees.
