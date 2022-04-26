dayton logo
Mostly cloudy, cool today; Overnight cold brings patchy frost tomorrow

ajc.com

Weather
By
2 hours ago

Today will start out mostly sunny, though clouds will build up quickly as the morning goes on for mostly cloudy skies around noon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Cloudy skies will gradually clear again as the day goes on, though, for mostly clear skies again overnight.

Temperatures will be chilly, with highs around 56 degrees and lows down around 36 degrees.

The cold temperatures will cause patchy frost early on Wednesday. It will be breezy and mostly sunny, with highs again around 56 degrees.

There will be a few more clouds late Wednesday night as temperatures again fall to around 36 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny during the day and mostly cloudy overnight. Highs will be around 57 degrees, and lows will be around 40 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

