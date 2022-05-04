Mostly cloudy, cool today; Rain expected to return later this week

After a stormy Tuesday, today will be mostly cloudy and cool, with a high around 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Clouds will decrease some tonight, but will rise again after midnight for mostly cloudy skies again on Thursday morning. Lows will fall to around 57 degrees overnight.
Thursday be a little warmer, with highs around 70 degrees and a slight chance of rain throughout the afternoon and evening.
Overnight, rain chances will continue to rise, joined by a chance of thunderstorms around midnight, until the early hours of Friday morning bring widespread showers with embedded storms.
Thursday night lows will be around 57 degrees.
Rain will continue throughout the day on Friday, with greater thunderstorm chances early in the morning and during the afternoon. Storm chances will gradually fall away overnight on Friday, but the NWS predicted showers are likely to continue through the night and into Saturday.
Temperatures will be warm, with highs around 70 degrees and lows around 55 degrees.
