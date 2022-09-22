Mostly sunny, blustery today with highs in upper 60s

It will be mostly sunny, blustery and cool today, with highs around 67 degrees and wind gusts as high as 28 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, the winds will calm somewhat and skies will clear as temperatures fall to around 43 degrees.
On Friday, clouds will gradually increase again, with highs only reaching around 68 degrees.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy, but the NWS predicted we will stay dry as lows drop to about 53 degrees.
Saturday will be warmer, with gradually decreasing clouds during the day. Highs will be around 74 degrees.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy, with lows around 58 degrees.
