Mostly sunny, chilly today; Clear, freezing cold overnight

It will be mostly sunny and chilly today, with highs around 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be mostly clear and freezing cold, with temperatures dipping down to around 30 degrees.
Friday will be a little warmer with increasing clouds and a chance of showers starting in the afternoon. Highs will be around 63 degrees.
The rain chance will continue through midnight, tapering off in the early-morning hours. Lows will be around 36 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and chilly, with light winds. Highs will be around 46 degrees.
It will be mostly clear on Saturday night as temperatures drop back below freezing to around 26 degrees.
In Other News
1
Sunny, cool and breezy today; Freezing cold overnight
2
Sunny, mild, breezy today; Mostly sunny, chilly for St. Patrick’s Day
3
Cloudy, cool today: Sunny and dry for St. Patrick’s Day
4
Showers, chance of storms overnight after severe weather
5
Sunny with highs in the mid-70s today; Severe weather possible Thursday
About the Author