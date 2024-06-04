Mostly sunny, hot today ahead of rainy Wednesday

On Wednesday, there will be a chance of rain and storms starting around sunrise, but showers will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms soon after. The rain and chance of storms is expected to continue throughout the day, then fall to just a chance of showers and thunderstorms after the sun sets, and finally ending entirely after midnight.

It will be cloudy during the day, but shies will clear somewhat overnight for mostly sunny skies when the sun rises on Thursday.

Highs on Wednesday will be around 83 degrees, and lows will be around 63 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high around 81 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 59 degrees.