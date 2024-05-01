Mostly sunny, hot today; Rain to return Friday

Tomorrow will be similar during the day, with highs around 86 degrees under sunny skies. Tomorrow night, though, clouds will gradually increase, with lows around 64 degrees.

Friday will be rainy, with a chance of showers in the morning, and rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the night as temperatures fall to around 60 degrees.