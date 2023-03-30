X

Sunny, mild today ahead of windy, stormy Friday

Weather
By
1 hour ago

Today will be sunny and mild ahead of a windy and stormy Friday.

The high temperature will be around 58 degrees. Clouds increase tonight, which will have an overnight low around 44 degrees and a chance of showers after 2 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There will be rain with the chance of thunderstorms throughout the day Friday. It will be windy with a south wind 18 to 26 mph with gusts as high as 38 mph.

The strongest winds arrive Friday night, which will have a south wind of 22 to 28 mph and gusts as high as 44 mph. Showers also are expected, with possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m. The overnight low will be around 45 degrees.

After a chance of showers before 8 a.m. Saturday, the day will be breezy and partly sunny with a high near 52 degrees. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and blustery with an overnight low around 27 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 58 degrees. Skies stay mostly clear Sunday night, which will have an overnight low around 45 degrees.

The new workweek will have abnormally high temperatures in the 70s and a chance of showers through mid-week.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

