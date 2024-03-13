Mostly sunny, mild today; Chance of rain, storms overnight

Thursday will be rainy, with showers likely throughout the day with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be around 72 degrees.

The rain and thunderstorm chances are expected to continue through Thursday night as well as temperatures fall to around 57 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain throughout the day and a slight chance of storms until mid-morning. Highs will be around 63 degrees.

Clouds will decrease a little in the evening, but it will still be mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip to around 39 degrees.