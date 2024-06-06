Mostly sunny, warm today ahead of cooler, breezy Friday

Today will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs around 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight will be mostly clear with lows around 58 degrees.
Friday will be cooler and breezy, with increasing clouds, highs around 73 degrees and wind gusts as high as 31 mph.
On Friday night, it will be partly cloudy with lows around 54 degrees.
On Saturday, clouds will increase again, with breezy winds again in the afternoon. Highs will be around 79 degrees and gusts will be as high as 33 mph.
