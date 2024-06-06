Mostly sunny, warm today ahead of cooler, breezy Friday

Weather
By
1 hour ago
Today will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs around 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows around 58 degrees.

Friday will be cooler and breezy, with increasing clouds, highs around 73 degrees and wind gusts as high as 31 mph.

On Friday night, it will be partly cloudy with lows around 54 degrees.

On Saturday, clouds will increase again, with breezy winds again in the afternoon. Highs will be around 79 degrees and gusts will be as high as 33 mph.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

