Mostly sunny, warm today; More sun, warm temperatures to end week

Weather
By
6 hours ago
X

Today will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs around 79 degrees, followed by a mostly clear, cool night with lows around 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Friday will be similar to today, though temperatures will rise to around 82 degrees under sunny skies, then fall overnight to around 59 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will climb a little more on Saturday, with sunny skies and highs near 85 degrees, then fall to around 62 degrees overnight with partly cloudy skies.

In Other News
1
Hot, humid with chance of rain, possible strong, severe storms
2
After rainy end to week, sunny, warm over the weekend
3
Mostly sunny, hot ahead of rain, thunderstorms starting Wednesday
4
Hot, humid today with scattered rain, storms; Heat Advisory, Excessive...
5
Sunny, hot with Air Quality Alert in effect through weekend

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top