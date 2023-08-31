Mostly sunny, warm with clearing skies today

Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 77 degrees, with some morning clouds clearing by nighttime, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, it will be clear with a low around 54 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs reaching around 83 degrees, followed by another clear night with lows around 59 degrees.

It will be even hotter on Saturday, with highs around 89 degrees. There will be a few clouds Saturday night, but it will still be mostly clear with lows around 66 degrees.