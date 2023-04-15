Mostly sunny with chance of showers, storms today; More rain tomorrow

A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon into early evening, with the main threat being damaging wind gusts.

Outside of storms, winds will increase during the day, with gusts as high as 30 mph in the afternoon. Highs will be around 74 degrees.

On Sunday night, rain chances will drop away again around dark. A slight chance of rain will pick up again a few hours after midnight that will continue through dawn.

It will be a breezy night, with gusty winds dropping away around midnight but sustained winds as high as 20 mph continuing until gusts pick up again before dawn.

Meanwhile, overnight lows will tumble over 30 degrees to a low around 40 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy, blustery and cold, with a chance of rain during the day. Gusty winds will pick back up, rising as high as 40 mph with sustained winds as high as 25 mph.

Highs will be around 47 degrees, though with the wind, it will feel like it is in the low to mid-30s.

Rain chances and gusty winds are expected to fall away around dark, and overnight continued winds and clouds will gradually fall as temperatures dip to a low around 36 degrees.