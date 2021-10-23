dayton logo
National Weather Service predicts wet, but warmer than average winter

The Courthouse Square Christmas tree in Dayton glows brightly on a rainy and cold Monday Dec. 21, 2020. It is also the winter solstice, the longest night of the year and the official start of winter. Jim Noelker/Staff
The Courthouse Square Christmas tree in Dayton glows brightly on a rainy and cold Monday Dec. 21, 2020. It is also the winter solstice, the longest night of the year and the official start of winter. Jim Noelker/Staff

Credit: JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Weather
By Daniel Susco
15 minutes ago

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center has announced it expects a wet, but warmer than average winter.

Like other predictions, the NWS said it will be a La Niña winter, which will bring more moisture to this area. The prediction gives the Miami Valley between 33-50% chances of above-normal rainfall.

ExploreOld Farmer’s Almanac predicts freezing, snowy winter for Ohio Valley

This is consistent with earlier winter predictions from the Old Farmer’s Almanac, which predicted higher precipitation than normal. However, the CPC forecast a 40-50% chance of above-average temperatures, counter to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

This new prediction also partly counters an August prediction from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, of which the NWS and CPC are a part. That prediction generally forecast a La Niña winter, which it said would generally speaking bring more precipitation and colder temperatures.

ExploreOfficials predict higher chance of wetter, colder La Niña winter

As to how much of the precipitation will be snow, the CPC said that predictions don’t cover snow because forecasts are generally not possible more than a week in advance.

