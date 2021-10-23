National Weather Service predicts wet, but warmer than average winter

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center has announced it expects a wet, but warmer than average winter.
Like other predictions, the NWS said it will be a La Niña winter, which will bring more moisture to this area. The prediction gives the Miami Valley between 33-50% chances of above-normal rainfall.
This is consistent with earlier winter predictions from the Old Farmer’s Almanac, which predicted higher precipitation than normal. However, the CPC forecast a 40-50% chance of above-average temperatures, counter to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
This new prediction also partly counters an August prediction from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, of which the NWS and CPC are a part. That prediction generally forecast a La Niña winter, which it said would generally speaking bring more precipitation and colder temperatures.
As to how much of the precipitation will be snow, the CPC said that predictions don’t cover snow because forecasts are generally not possible more than a week in advance.