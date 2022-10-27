Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts mix of rain, snow for Thanksgiving in Ohio

BreakingNews
1 hour ago
A wintery mix could slow travel over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting rain and a mix of snow for Thanksgiving, which could cause travel delays over the holiday.

A forecast is estimating snow will mix in from the upper Midwest to the Northwest and down to the Appalachians. Ohio falls into the Midwest with low temperatures and wintry-like mixtures, according to a map from The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Rain and snow showers will strike the High Plains and intermountain west with additional rain hitting the Pacific Northwest, Deep South, Southeast and Florida.

The southern side of the U.S. will see plenty of sunshine.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting temperatures will be near or below normal overall for November in most of the country.

Above average precipitation is likely for the northern half of the county, with near or below average precipitation for the southern according to the forecast.

