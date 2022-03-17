One more day of sunny weather ahead of rainy Friday

It will be mostly sunny today and warm today ahead of a rainy close to the work week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 72 degrees today.
Clouds will gradually increase overnight, making skies mostly cloudy by the time the sun comes up on Friday morning. Lows will be around 50 degrees.
On Friday, the chance of rain will start around noon, but showers will be likely starting soon after, with some embedded thunder possible.
The NWS said there may be a lull in the evening, but otherwise rain chances will continue and storms will be possible, leading up to another round of showers late Friday night.
Rain chances will dip after midnight and storm hances will fall away entirely, but there will still be a chance of rain lingering into Saturday.
Highs on Friday will be around 68 degrees, and lows will be around 47 degrees.
Saturday will be much cooler, cloudy and windy, with a chance of showers throughout the day. Stronger winds will also continue through the day with gusts as high as 25 mph.
High temperatures will be around 53 degrees, but the NWS said this will come in the morning, with temperatures steadily falling to an overnight low around 38 degrees.
Rain chances will also be slowly dwindle, dropping to a slight chance of rain after midnight before falling away around dawn on Sunday.
