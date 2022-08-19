Partly cloudy, dry today ahead of wetter weekend

It will be partly cloudy and dry today, before rain chances increase over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs will be around 86 degrees today.
Overnight, it will begin mostly clear, but clouds will gradually increase leading up to a slight chance of rain beginning just before dawn on Saturday.
On Saturday, there will be increasing clouds and increasing rain chances throughout the day. First, there will be a slight chance of rain during the morning, joined by a slight chance of thunderstorms just before noon. That will rise to a chance of showers and storms that will continue through the afternoon and into the night.
Highs will be around 86 degrees.
There will be a chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the night on Saturday as temperatures dip to around 66 degrees.
On Sunday, there will still be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, but both will be likely starting in the early afternoon. Thunderstorm chances will dwindle in the later afternoon, but the NWS predicted showers will be likely until shortly before dark.
After sunset on Sunday, there will be a chance of rain and slight chance of storms, both of which will fall away around midnight.
Highs on Sunday will be around 82 degrees and lows will be around 65 degrees.
