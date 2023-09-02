Partly cloudy, hot today; Hot, sunny on Sunday, Labor Day

Credit: Daniel Susco

Today will be partly cloudy and hot, with highs around 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will decrease overnight, as temperatures fall to a low around 68 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and hot, with highs rising to around 90 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 69 degrees.

For Labor Day, the NWS is predicting a similar forecast, with sunny skies and highs around 93 degrees. There will be a few clouds Monday night but it will stay mostly clear as temperatures fall to around 69 degrees.

