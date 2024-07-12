Partly sunny, hot with chance of showers today

Today will be partly sunny and hot with a chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 89 degrees.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy, with lows around 69 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs around 91 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 70 degrees.
On Sunday, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning and early afternoon, but otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high around 92 degrees.
Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low around 74 degrees.
