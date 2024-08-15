Partly sunny, warm today ahead of overnight showers, thunderstorms

Today will be partly sunny and warm, with increasing clouds ahead of a chance of rain starting this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 87 degrees.

Starting around dark, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, though rain will be likely with a chance of storms starting in the early-morning hours on Friday. Lows will be around 72 degrees.

Friday will be rainy and warm, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely with a chance of storms in the afternoon. The NWS said that some storms Friday afternoon and evening may be strong to severe.

Rain chances will fall overnight on Friday, falling away after midnight as clouds gradually decrease for mostly clear skies by dawn on Saturday. Lows will be around 69 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, though the NWS still predicted a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 83 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 64 degrees.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area.

