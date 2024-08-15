Partly sunny, warm today ahead of overnight showers, thunderstorms

[7:13 PM] Showers and storms are expected Thursday night into Friday evening. pic.twitter.com/kUqNugpqQH — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) August 14, 2024

Friday will be rainy and warm, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely with a chance of storms in the afternoon. The NWS said that some storms Friday afternoon and evening may be strong to severe.

Rain chances will fall overnight on Friday, falling away after midnight as clouds gradually decrease for mostly clear skies by dawn on Saturday. Lows will be around 69 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, though the NWS still predicted a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 83 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 64 degrees.