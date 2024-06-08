Partly sunny, warm today with slight chance of overnight rain

It will be partly sunny and warm today, with highs around 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight there will be a slight chance of rain before midnight and in the early-morning hours before dawn on Sunday. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees.
Clouds will gradually decrease on Sunday for a mostly sunny day with highs around 81 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low around 58 degrees.
Monday will be sunny and a little cooler with highs around 75 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 52 degrees.
