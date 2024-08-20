Partly sunny, unseasonably cool today

Today will be partly sunny with mild, unseasonably cool temperatres, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Temperatures will be around the low to mid-70s.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear with a low around 51 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny, with high temperatures around 76 degrees.

Wednesday night will be clear with a low around 52 degrees.

On Thursday it will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs reaching up around 78 degrees, followed by a cool, clear night with lows around 55 degrees.

