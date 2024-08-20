Partly sunny, unseasonably cool today

Overnight, it will be mostly clear with a low around 51 degrees.

Highs in the low to mid 70s today and Wednesday. Afterward, expect a gradual warming trend through Sunday with relatively unchanged highs and lows beyond this time. pic.twitter.com/LXdrU8gD8h — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) August 20, 2024

Wednesday will be sunny, with high temperatures around 76 degrees.

Wednesday night will be clear with a low around 52 degrees.

On Thursday it will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs reaching up around 78 degrees, followed by a cool, clear night with lows around 55 degrees.