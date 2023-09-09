Partly sunny, warm with highs near 80 degrees today

Credit: Daniel Susco

Credit: Daniel Susco

Weather
By
2 hours ago
X

Today will be partly sunny and warm, with highs around 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Clouds will decrease in the evening for a partly cloudy night and a low around 60 degrees.

The clouds will increase again on Sunday, for mostly cloudy skies by noon. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

However, overnight clouds will decrease again, for mostly clear skies before sunrise on Monday. Lows will be around 57 degrees.

Monday will bring increasing clouds with a high around 82 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with a chance of showers after 3 a.m. Low temperatures will be around 63 degrees.

In Other News
1
Partly sunny, warm through end of week
2
Cooler today with high in upper 70s, chance of afternoon showers
3
Hot, chance of showers, thunderstorms today
4
Partly sunny, hot today; Chance of showers, storms this afternoon
5
Mostly sunny, hot today; Hot, sunny on Sunday, Labor Day

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top