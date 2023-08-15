Patchy fog early today; Chance of rain, thunderstorms in afternoon

There will be patchy fog to begin today, but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

A slight chance of rain will linger after night falls, ending around midnight, and clouds will gradually clear.

Highs will be around 78 degrees, falling to a low around 59 degrees overnight.

Wednesday will be sunny and warm, with highs around 80 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees.

On Thursday, it will be breezy with gradually increasing clouds. Gusts will reach around 28 mph in the afternoon, and a chance of showers that will begin around nightfall and continue until around midnight.

Skies will gradually clear again Thursday night.

High temperatures will be around 84 degrees, with a low around 61 degrees.

