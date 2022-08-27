Patchy fog, then mostly sunny today; Chance of rain Sunday

Lows will be around 72 degrees.

Monday will be rainy. There will be a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, and rain will be likely in the afternoon and early evening with a chance of storms.

Both shower and storm chances will dip around nightfall, though there will still be a chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms through midnight.

After midnight, rain will be likely again, though the NWS predicted there will still only be a slight chance of storms.

Temperatures will still be hot on Monday, with a high around 90 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.