Patchy fog this morning, then partly cloudy, warm today

There will be patches of fog this morning, especially in Butler, Preble and Warren counties where the National Weather Service in Wilmington predicted locally dense patches that would restrict visibility during the morning commute.
Fog is expected to clear by mid-morning, after which it will be partly cloudy with a high around 86 degrees.
It will be partly cloudy overnight with a low around 62 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high around 88 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 63 degrees.
On Sunday, during the day it will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees. However, starting in the late evening clouds will start to build up ahead of a chance of rain that will begin after midnight and continue through the morning.
Lows on Sunday night will be around 66 degrees.
