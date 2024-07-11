Patchy fog this morning, then sunny, warm today

There will be patchy fog this morning, but otherwise it will be sunny with a high around 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight, it will be mostly clear with a low around 65 degrees.
On Friday, it will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs around 88 degrees. Friday night will be mostly clear with lows around 68 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny, with temperatures climbing just a little further to around 90 degrees, falling to a low around 70 degrees under mostly clear skies overnight.
In Other News
1
After rainy end to week, sunny, warm over the weekend
2
Mostly sunny, hot ahead of rain, thunderstorms starting Wednesday
3
Hot, humid today with scattered rain, storms; Heat Advisory, Excessive...
4
Sunny, hot with Air Quality Alert in effect through weekend
5
Warm, humid with slight chance of rain today ahead of hot, sunny...
About the Author