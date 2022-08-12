dayton logo
Pleasant today; Drier, cooler through Saturday

Members of the West Carrollton Marching Band practice Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

It will be pleasant today with cooler and drier conditions through Saturday before a chance for showers and thunderstorms return.

Last supermoon of 2022 will appear full through early Saturday

Skies will be sunny today with an afternoon high temperature in the upper 70s to lower 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. It will stay clear tonight, with an overnight low in the mid-50s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high around 80 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms Saturday night, which become likely after 2 a.m. Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Showers are likely Sunday, and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a high near 73 degrees. The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues Sunday night, which will have an overnight low around 62 degrees.

Skies are expected to be partly to mostly sunny with high temperatures in the 80s each day of the next workweek, the NWS said.

