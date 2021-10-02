Showers, a few thunderstorms expected today

Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms are expected, with rain possible for much of the week.
Some spots may receive up to an inch of rain, with a few higher amounts today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
It will be cooler, with the high for the day near 76 degrees.
[5:00 AM] Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms are expected today. Locations may receive up to about an inch of rain, with a few locally higher amounts. Rain coverage weakens tonight, but a cloudy and wet pattern is expected through much of the upcoming work week. pic.twitter.com/NTuATcqoXQ— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) October 3, 2021
Some ongoing shower activity is likely this evening, which should gradually taper off overnight, which will have a low temperature around 64 degrees.
Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Monday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 76 degrees.
The chance for rain tapers off after nightfall on Monday. Skies remain mostly cloudy with overnight temperatures falling to around 61 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 77 degrees. There is a chance of showers after 2 p.m. and into the evening hours. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees, according to the NWS.