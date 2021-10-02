Showers, a few thunderstorms expected today

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Monday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 76 degrees.

The chance for rain tapers off after nightfall on Monday. Skies remain mostly cloudy with overnight temperatures falling to around 61 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 77 degrees. There is a chance of showers after 2 p.m. and into the evening hours. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees, according to the NWS.