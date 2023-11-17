Rainy, breezy, cool today; Freezing cold with clearing skies overnight

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Weather
By
1 hour ago
X

Today will be rainy, breezy and cool, with showers likely until mid-afternoon, when there will be a lingering chance of rain through nightfall, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 61 degrees.

After the sun sets, rain chances are expected to trail off by around 8 p.m., and clouds will decrease overnight for mostly clear skies before dawn on Saturday.

Temperatures overnight will be freezing cold, with lows near 32 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and chilly, with high temperatures around 50 degrees.

Saturday night will be clear and cold, with lows dipping down below freezing to around 30 degrees.

During the day on Sunday, the forecast will be similar to Saturday, with clear skies and highs around 55 degrees.

On Sunday night, though, clouds will gradually increase again for mostly cloudy skies by dawn on Monday. Lows will be around 34 degrees.

In Other News
1
Mostly sunny, mild today; Rain to start overnight
2
Sunny, mild, breezy today ; Moderate to high fire danger this afternoon
3
Sunny, mild today; Enhanced fire danger this afternoon
4
Veterans Day forecast: Sunny, cool with highs around 53 degrees
5
Cool with clearing skies today; Sunny, chilly this weekend

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top