Rainy with chance of thunderstorms today

There will be a chance of thunderstorms again starting around noon before both rain and storm chances fall and trail off in the late afternoon.

Clouds will also gradually decrease, for partly cloudy skies in the evening. Highs will be around 88 degrees.

On Saturday night, it will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall to around 72 degrees.

On Sunday, there will be a slight chance of rain during the day, with chances rising slightly before noon. There will also be a slight chance of thunder around sunrise and starting around noon. Both rain and thunderstorm chances will end in the evening.

It will be partly cloudy overnight.

Temperatures will be hot on Sunday, with highs around 88 degrees and lows will be around 73 degrees.