Warmer with showers, storms through Tuesday; Severe weather possible Wednesday

Credit: Jim Noelker

Weather
By , Staff Writer
Updated 1 minute ago

Showers and thunderstorms are expected through Tuesday with unseasonably warm weather before a chance for severe weather returns Wednesday to the region.

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 67 degrees with scattered showers and storms, mainly before 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will increase tonight, which will have an overnight low around 52 degrees.

Tuesday will be much warmer with a high near 77 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day and also in the overnight hours, mainly after 2 a.m. The overnight low only will fall to around 67 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday, which will have a high near 77 degrees. Strong to severe storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening. The primary threat will be damaging winds, but isolated large hail and isolated tornadoes also will be possible along with gusty winds between 40 and 45 mph outside of any storms, according to the NWS.

Temperatures overnight will drop to around 43 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny and dry but cooler with a high near 56 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 36 degrees.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday with a high near 58 degrees. Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 37 degrees.

Easter weekend will be sunny and dry with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

