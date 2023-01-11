Scattered showers start this afternoon ahead of rainy Thursday

On Thursday night, the rain and wind will continue, mixing with and changing to snow as temperatures gradually fall to around 34 degrees.

The snow showers could result in light snow accumulations going into Friday morning, the NWS said.

Friday will be breezy, and the NWS predicted a chance of snow showers through the morning before trailing off. Temperatures will only rise a few degrees from overnight to a high around 37 degrees.

After the sun sets, clouds will gradually decrease for mostly clear skies by daybreak on Saturday. Temperatures will drop to a low around 24 degrees.