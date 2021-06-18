Severe storms today could bring damaging winds and possibly hail or tornado

Showers and thunderstorms tonight will be mainly before 2 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely after 2 a.m. overnight into Saturday. The overnight low temperature will fall to around 68 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 10 a.m. Saturday, then showers are likely with a thunderstorm possible between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The day will be cloudy to start, then gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees.

Saturday night, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees overnight.

Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday with a high temperature near 88 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. until about 8 p.m., followed by a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with lows around 70 degrees.

There is a chance of showers to start Monday, with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. It will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.