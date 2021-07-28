Severe storms with damaging winds possible Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms remain likely Thursday night, mainly before 2 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy overnight with a low around 66 degrees.

Seasonably cooler temperatures are expected on Friday behind the cold front and will persist into the weekend.

Any lingering precipitation will move out of the area by Friday morning. It won’t be as humid or as hot with partly sunny skies and a high temperature near 80 degrees. Friday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 60 degrees.

Skies will be partly sunny Saturday with a high near 80 degrees. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 61 degrees.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunday. Otherwise, the day will be partly sunny with a high near 79 degrees. A chance of showers and thunderstorms exists before 8 p.m. Skies clear later Sunday night, which will have an overnight low around 57 degrees.