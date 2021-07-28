Severe storms with damaging winds possible Thursday

A line of storms are expected early Thursday morning, followed by additional storms during the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front.
The first round of thunderstorms are expected to move southeast into the northern portion of the region by 8 a.m. Storms are forecast to weaken as they head south, but damaging winds are the primary threat, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported.
Another round of thunderstorms will develop Thursday afternoon and evening in the region’s southern counties. “Damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. In addition, heavy rain may occur, which could result in localized flooding,” the NWS said.
[9:53 PM] Severe thunderstorms that are currently in Wisconsin are expected to move southeast and impact the highlighted yellow counties by 8:00 AM. Storms are forecast to weaken as they head south, but damaging winds are the primary threat. pic.twitter.com/rxtLWFwPI8— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 29, 2021
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 89 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms remain likely Thursday night, mainly before 2 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy overnight with a low around 66 degrees.
Seasonably cooler temperatures are expected on Friday behind the cold front and will persist into the weekend.
Any lingering precipitation will move out of the area by Friday morning. It won’t be as humid or as hot with partly sunny skies and a high temperature near 80 degrees. Friday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 60 degrees.
Skies will be partly sunny Saturday with a high near 80 degrees. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 61 degrees.
There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunday. Otherwise, the day will be partly sunny with a high near 79 degrees. A chance of showers and thunderstorms exists before 8 p.m. Skies clear later Sunday night, which will have an overnight low around 57 degrees.