Showers, thunderstorms this weekend; Strong to severe storms possible

Storm clouds Saturday evening, July 1, 2017, in Bethel Twp. (LINDA JOHNSON / CONTRIBUTED)

Storm clouds Saturday evening, July 1, 2017, in Bethel Twp. (LINDA JOHNSON / CONTRIBUTED)

Weather
By
20 minutes ago

Showers and thunderstorms are expected today and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

A few storms may be strong to severe each day, with the main threat being damaging winds. However, the NWS said there also may be isolated large hail.

Today will start out partly cloudy, but as the morning goes on rain chances will increase, for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and a chance starting around noon. Showers will be likely around the evening commute, but then precipitation chances will fall again in the evening.

Overnight, there will be a chance of rain and storms throughout, though thunderstorm chances will drop to only a slight chance after midnight.

Temperatures will be warm, with a high around 86 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.

On Sunday, starting around dawn rain will be likely, with a chance of thunderstorms. That will continue until the afternoon when thunderstorms will be likely.

Precipitation chances will drop around nightfall, then dwindle to a slight chance after midnight.

Temperatures will be a little cooler on Sunday, with highs around 81 degrees, though lows will be about the same at around 65 degrees.

On Monday, there will be a chance of showers for most of the day, with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, but clouds will gradually decrease and the NWS predicted the rain will end around sunset. Highs will be around 81 degrees.

Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.

About the Author

Daniel Susco

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

