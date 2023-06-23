Showers today with afternoon storms possible; Weekend highs back in mid-80s

Today’s high temperature will be about 10 degrees below normal in the mid-70s with afternoon showers, and possibly thunderstorms.

Rain between one-tenth and one-quarter inch is expected. However, slow moving showers could cause some spots to receive as much as an inch, but that is not forecast to be widespread, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before 11 p.m. The overnight low will fall to around 62 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the heat of the day after 2 p.m. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 65 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees.

One or more rounds of storms are likely Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. There is the potential for severe storms, with damaging winds and large hail the primary threats according to the NWS, which said at this point the timing of the storms is not certain.

[11:40 AM] As we get closer to the weekend, many of you may have outdoor plans. We are closely monitoring the potential for one or more rounds of strong/severe storms late Sunday into Sunday night. Now is the time to start thinking about how you will be alerted, esp. if outside! pic.twitter.com/5xmTHFBeyE — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 22, 2023

Monday won’t be quite as hot, with a high near 80 degrees under partly sunny skies. There is a chance of showers, with showers — and possibly a thunderstorm — after 2 p.m. during the heat of the day. Showers and potential storms will continue through 8 p.m. Monday night, followed by a chance of showers through 2 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 62 degrees.