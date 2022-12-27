Slick spots possible in morning; Warmer temperatures expected this week

This morning, there could be slick spots from overnight flurries and freezing rain, but otherwise today it will be cloudy with temperatures rising to just around freezing, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs will be around 33 degrees.
Overnight, clouds will gradually decrease for mostly clear skies by morning on Wednesday. Lows will be around 24 degrees.
Wednesday will be warmer and breezy, with some gusty winds as high as 20 mph during the day. Temperatures will reach up to 42 degrees.
On Wednesday night, it will still be breezy as clouds gradually build back up to cloudy skies by sunrise on Thursday. Low temperatures are expected to stay above freezing, only falling a little to around 38 degrees.
Temperatures will continue to rise on Thursday, with highs reaching up around 53 degrees. Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy and cool, with lows only dipping to around 48 degrees.
The NWS also predicted a chance of rain starting after midnight and continuing through dawn on Friday.
