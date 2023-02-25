Slight chance of snow early; Cool with clearing skies today

This morning before dawn, there will be a slight chance of snow, but otherwise today will be cool with clearing skies, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs will be around 48 degrees today.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy and cold, with lows dipping to around 33 degrees.
There will be a few more clouds on Sunday for partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be mild, with highs around 57 degrees.
On Sunday night, there will be a slight chance of rain starting when night falls, but showers will be likely beginning around midnight. Lows will be around 43 degrees.
The rain will continue through the day on Monday, joined by strong winds with gusts as high as 50 mph, especially in the afternoon and evening.
There is also a chance for a few severe thunderstorms Monday, with damaging winds being the main threat.
High winds can blow around unsecured objects and knock down trees and tree limbs, causing outages.
Rain chances will fall away by Monday night, which will be cold and breezy with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be around 39 degrees.
