Slow-moving showers, thunderstorms expected through weekend

There will be a slight chance of rain and storms after night falls, which will gradually increase as the night goes on. Lows will be around 73 degrees.

On Monday, rain and storm chances will continue to rise, making showers likely in the afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms. Clouds will gradually increase as the day goes on.

The rain will continue Monday night, though the NWS said precipitation chances will fall to just a chance of rain and a slight chance of storms after midnight.

Temperatures on Monday will be hot, with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.