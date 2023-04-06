Some showers early, then mostly cloudy, cool today

There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. today, but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a high around 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight there will be fewer clouds as temperatures drop to around 37 degrees.
On Friday, skies will be mostly sunny, with highs rising to around 59 degrees. Temperatures will fall again on Friday night to around 37 degrees.
Skies will clear during the afternoon on Saturday, with temperatures rising a little higher to around 61 degrees.
Saturday night will be mostly clear and chilly, with lows around 39 degrees.
In Other News
1
Severe weather threat diminishes; High winds, showers, storms this...
2
After some unusual Dayton weather moments in 2023, more storms possible...
3
Warm with showers, storms today; Severe weather possible Wednesday
4
Warmer with showers, storms through Tuesday; Severe weather possible...
5
Wind picks up as storms move out
About the Author