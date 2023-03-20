Spring begins today with sunny skies and mild temps

BreakingNews
3 Doors Down returns to the Rose for anniversary tour
Today is the first day of spring, which officially begins at 5:24 p.m.

Temperatures this week will warm, with highs expected to reach the upper 60s by Thursday, according to the National Weather service in Wilmington.

It will be sunny and breezy today with the high near 49 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 28 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the mid-50s. A light breeze goes with the pleasant conditions. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 42 degrees. There is a chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m.

It will be cloudy with a chance of showers Wednesday, mainly before 1 p.m. The high will be near 57 degrees.

Wednesday night will be cloudy with a chance of showers, mainly after 7 p.m. The overnight low will be around 52 degrees.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with a high temperature near 68 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy with showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Showers will continue Thursday night, which will have an overnight low around 47 degrees.

Rain is expected to continue Friday, which will be cloudy and colder with a high near 55 degrees. Friday night will be cloudy with showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. The overnight low will be around 40 degrees.

Rain chances are expected to continue through the weekend.

