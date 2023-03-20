Spring begins today with sunny skies and mild temps

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the mid-50s. A light breeze goes with the pleasant conditions. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 42 degrees. There is a chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m.

It will be cloudy with a chance of showers Wednesday, mainly before 1 p.m. The high will be near 57 degrees.

Wednesday night will be cloudy with a chance of showers, mainly after 7 p.m. The overnight low will be around 52 degrees.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with a high temperature near 68 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy with showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Showers will continue Thursday night, which will have an overnight low around 47 degrees.

Rain is expected to continue Friday, which will be cloudy and colder with a high near 55 degrees. Friday night will be cloudy with showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. The overnight low will be around 40 degrees.

Rain chances are expected to continue through the weekend.