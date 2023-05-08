Strong storms, isolated tornado possible today; Sunny skies Tuesday

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon and into the evening, with the region under a slight risk for severe weather.
The best chance for severe weather is from 6 p.m. to midnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Primary threats are damaging winds and large hail, but an isolated tornado, heavy rain and localized flooding also are possible.
The high for today will be in the middle to upper 70s. Overnight temperatures will drop to the upper 50s.
[10:40 AM] Surface low pressure will ride east toward our area, bringing widespread shower and thunderstorm development late this afternoon and into this evening. Stay weather aware. pic.twitter.com/5UFqrJ7nLq— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 8, 2023
Clouds will start to clear Tuesday morning, leading to a sunny and pleasant day with a high around 69 degrees.
Temperatures will drop to around 46 degrees Tuesday night.
The sunshine continues Wednesday. Highs will be around 73 degrees.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear but mild with an overnight low around 50 degrees.
A mostly sunny sky is in the forecast for Thursday, which will be warmer with a high temperature near 80 degrees. It’ll be mostly cloudy during the nighttime, with an overnight low around 60 degrees.
Rain may return on Friday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 78 degrees.
Showers and storms are likely for the weekend as well.
