Strong storms, isolated tornado possible today; Sunny skies Tuesday

Temperatures will drop to around 46 degrees Tuesday night.

The sunshine continues Wednesday. Highs will be around 73 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear but mild with an overnight low around 50 degrees.

A mostly sunny sky is in the forecast for Thursday, which will be warmer with a high temperature near 80 degrees. It’ll be mostly cloudy during the nighttime, with an overnight low around 60 degrees.

Rain may return on Friday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 78 degrees.

Showers and storms are likely for the weekend as well.