Sunny and cold today, but temps begin trend higher

Clouds will increase tonight with an overnight low around 23 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 45 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 28 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies remain Thursday, which will have a high temperature near 47 degrees.

Thursday night will be cloudy with an overnight low around 36 degrees.

There will be a chance of rain after 1 p.m. Friday. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a high near 47 degrees.

Friday night a chance of rain continues. Skies will remain cloudy with an overnight low around 37 degrees.

A chance of rain before 1 p.m. is possible Saturday. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 49 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 41 degrees.

Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy with a high near 55 degrees. Overnight there is a chance of rain, but it will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 42 degrees.

Christmas Day will be cloudy with a chance of rain and a high temperature near 56 degrees.