Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

Sunny but cold today; snow possible later this week

ajc.com

Weather
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Skies will be sunny today, but temperatures will remain below average with a high near 30 degrees north of Interstate 70 to the middle 30s by the Ohio River.

Tonight will be mostly clear with an overnight low well below freezing, around 21 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Temperatures moderate for Tuesday, which will have a high near 42 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 34.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 42 before a cold front will knock temperatures back down late in the day. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 16 degrees.

Snow is likely for Thursday, mainly after 1 p.m. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 25 degrees. A chance for snow exists before 1 a.m. with an overnight low around 10 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 21 and overnight lows in the single digits.

In Other News
1
Heavy rain on New Year’s Eve will greet 2022
2
December to remember: Warm, wet and wacky weather for region
3
Christmas: Part of region has chance to break or tie record high from...
4
Christmas week forecast includes some rain, warm weather
5
Warmer than usual temperatures this week, chance for rain Tuesday night

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top