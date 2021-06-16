dayton logo
Sunny but cooler than normal today

Weather | Updated 32 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Skies will be sunny, but temperatures will be below normal for the next couple days.

The high for today will be near 79 degrees. It will stay clear tonight with an overnight low around 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

It will be warmer Thursday with the high temperature near 83 degrees. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with a low around 62 degrees.

Skies will be partly sunny Friday, which will be much warmer with a high near 89 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. to end the workweek. The chance of showers and storms tapers off after sunset. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 69 degrees.

The possibility of rain and storms continues overnight and into Saturday morning but any precipitation is expected to end by noon. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees.

