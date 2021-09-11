dayton logo
Sunny, dry and warm for late summer weekend

A student walks through a sea of American flags on the University of Dayton Central Mall Friday in memory of the 3,000 people who lost their lives on 9/11 20 years ago. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
A student walks through a sea of American flags on the University of Dayton Central Mall Friday in memory of the 3,000 people who lost their lives on 9/11 20 years ago. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Weather
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
2 hours ago
Above normal temps likely for next two weeks, National Weather Service says.

Expect sunny and dry summer weather conditions this weekend, with a high temperature around 84 degrees today and near 90 on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Above normal temperatures are likely for the next two weeks, especially from the Ohio Valley to the Atlantic Coast, the Climate Prediction Center outlook predicts.

Skies stay clear tonight with an overnight low around 67 degrees.

Sunday also will be sunny and dry as temperatures approach 90 degrees. The overnight low will dip to around 68 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will be a repeat of Sunday, with sunny skies and highs near 90 degrees.

However, clouds move in for partly cloudy skies Monday night and overnight temperatures around 68 degrees.

Showers are possible after 7 p.m. Tuesday, which is expected to have overnight lows around 67 degrees.

