Sunny, hot today; Air Quality Alert in effect

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect until midnight tonight, issued by the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency and the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency. Both agencies predicted that air pollution will reach levels deemed “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups,” such as children, elderly adults and people with respiratory and cardiac illnesses.

Members of the public, especially those in those sensitive groups, are encouraged to limit outdoor exertion, as well as to take steps to limit air pollution like taking the bus or carpooling, refueling vehicles after 6 p.m. and avoiding using gas-powered lawn equipment and oil-based paints and stains.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for tomorrow, June, 13, 2024. The air quality index is forecasted to be 105, According to the Air Quality Index scale, any reading at 101 or higher is considered "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups." Learn more at https://t.co/SsQzcutX3z pic.twitter.com/anvWiRcj4V — Miami Valley RPC (@mvrpc) June 12, 2024

Tonight, clouds will increase, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows will be around 66 degrees.

On Friday, there will be a lingering chance of rain and storms until mid-afternoon. Otherwise, clouds will gradually clear during the day as highs reach up around 86 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 60 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with highs around 86 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 62 degrees.