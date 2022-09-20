Sunny, hot today; Chance of showers, storms later tomorrow

dayton logo
It will be mostly sunny and hot today, with rain and possible thunderstorms returning later tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be around 86 degrees today, and overnight it will be mostly clear with a low around 68 degrees.

Wednesday will begin mostly sunny, but clouds will increase during the afternoon for mostly cloudy skies by the time the sun sets. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms starting in the early afternoon and continuing into the night.

Highs will reach higher to around 92 degrees.

On Wednesday night, there will be a chance of rain throughout, with a slight chance of thunderstorms until shortly after midnight. Lows will be around 61 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, breezy and much cooler, with highs around 70 degrees. Clouds will decrease throughout the evening for a mostly clear and chilly night, with a low around 46 degrees.

