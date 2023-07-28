Sunny, hot today; Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Warning for some

Today will be sunny and hot, with highs around 96 degrees and heat index values rising to around 105 degrees.

There is a Heat Advisory in effect until noon for Butler, Montgomery and Warren counties, after which there will be an Excessive Heat Warning in effect until 9 p.m.

The advisory and warning are due to the extreme heat and humidity, which will significantly increase the risk for heat-related illnesses, especially for people working outside or joining in outdoor activities.

To help with the heat, the NWS advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, take extra precautions when spending time outside, such as rescheduling strenuous activities for the early morning or evening and wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

There is also an Air Quality Alert in effect today for Butler and Warren Counties, issued by the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency. The agency said it expects to see air pollution deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

Residents are encouraged to limit their time outdoors, especially children, elderly adults and people with respiratory or cardiac illnesses. The agency also asked residents to help reduce pollution by limiting the use of gasoline-powered modes of transportation and tools and avoiding using oil-based paints and stains.

This evening, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms that will continue through the night. Lows will be around 75 degrees.

Saturday will be hot again, with highs around 94 degrees and heat index values reaching as high as 106 degrees.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms from overnight will continue through the morning, with rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Starting shortly before dark that will fall to a chance of rain and storms before trailing off around midnight.

Otherwise, Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with lows falling to around 68 degrees.

On Sunday, clouds will decrease for mostly sunny skies and highs around 85 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly clear and cool, with lows around 60 degrees.