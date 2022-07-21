Sunny, hot weather expected today, tomorrow

Hot and dry conditions will remain through the end of the workweek.
Today will be sunny and hot, with highs rising to around 90 degrees, according to the National Weather service in Wilmington.
Tonight will be mostly clear with lows around 70 degrees.
Tomorrow, there will be a few clouds, but it will still be mostly sunny with a high around 92 degrees.
Friday night will bring a few more clouds for partly cloudy skies. Lows will again be around 70 degrees.
Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot, with highs climbing to around 93 degrees.
Clouds will increase a little more on Saturday night, but otherwise it is expected to be a quiet night with lows around 76 degrees.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives Sunday, with wet weather possible into the early part of the new workweek.
About the Author